Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy continued shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians shelled about 20 settlements in the Polohy and Vasyliv districts, including Huliaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malynyvka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Staroukrainka, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Kamianske , Pavlivka, Stepove, Plavni.

The troops of the aggressor state carried out three tactical air strikes, used four drones, multiple rocket launchers and artillery against the civilian population.

"Yesterday, Mala Tokmachka was once again under the armed onslaught of the occupiers. The invaders hit the village with guided aerial bombs, shelled with MLRS and artillery. The homes of local residents were damaged. As a result of the attack, two people were fatally wounded - a 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman," - says messages.

It is also reported that the enemy does not stop destroying other settlements in the Polohy district. Residents of Preobrazhenka reported that their houses were hit by enemy artillery. In Orihiv, in addition to private residences, the administrative building of an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Poltavka, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Stepove, and Plavni came under fire from the Russians in the Vasylivka district. In addition, one more person was injured by shrapnel yesterday. A 55-year-old resident of the village of Kamianske was handing out bread to local residents when another shelling of the settlement began. The woman was hospitalized.

