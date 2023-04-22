Residents make living in destroyed village near Izium: Russians killed both people and animals en masse. One villager was shot and crushed with tank. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the occupation of the village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region, the Russians mass-murdered both people and animals. They shot the dogs and destroyed all the livestock.

This was told by local residents who are gradually returning to their native village, even despite the total destruction and the difficult humanitarian situation, Censor.NET informs with reference to the "Ukrainian Witness" project.

The published video shows the village of Kamianka near Izium in the Kharkiv region. This area was under Russian occupation for 5 months - from April to September 2022, and was liberated during the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces. Now, in the spring of 2023, locals are flocking to Kamianka: about 40 of the 1,200 residents have returned so far.

"Many people come, but there is nowhere to live," says one of the residents of Kamianka. "There are such houses that cannot be restored." According to one of the local residents, during the occupation, the Russians killed 32 of her fellow villagers. One was shot and rolled over with a tank; explosives were thrown at two brothers who were hiding in the cellar. "They left only the bones," says the woman and cries.

The Russians took a local resident named Mykola to Izium. Why - he does not know. To find food, the man walked 18 km to Kamianka. His house was badly damaged during one of the Russian air raids. While his native village was under occupation, he was able to evacuate to one of the Baltic countries. Now he has returned to Izium, is engaged in repairs and consults in the garden. There is no life in the village, because there is neither electricity (the power line has been completely destroyed) nor water. But the man assures: he still plans to return in the near future.

The Russians have not been in the village for a long time, but they left behind ruins and countless mine-petals. Unfortunately, it happens that they are undermined by locals. Sappers have not yet demined this area.

In addition to mutilated and broken houses, the Russians left behind fittings and boxes of ammunition. Practical residents of Kamianka use all this for repair and reconstruction.

"It's as if everything is not as it should be," says a resident of the village with tears in her eyes. "Everything is broken, I don't know how to rebuild it. The shower was broken, the toilet was broken, the beds were even taken away. Everything was looted."

As everywhere they were, the Russians stole everything they could get their hands on. They ate all the livestock in the village: out of several hundred cows, only one survived. They also killed dogs en masse during the occupation. Why? - not clear. But there is also good news: the dogs that managed to escape during the occupation are already returning to their owners. Local residents are helped by volunteers to survive in the destroyed village: they bring food and building materials.