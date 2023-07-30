ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16920 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 460 0
shoot out (8663) Nikopol (258)

At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

At night, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities 4 times with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol region was again under attack from enemy artillery. The aggressor shelled it four times at night. They hit Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities.

And the enemy sent two shahids to the Kryvyi Rih area. They were shot down by defenders of the skies from the Pivden PMC," the statement said.

Read more: In morning, occupiers shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, city was partially cut off

It is noted that the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of a private agricultural company, and rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The warehouse was damaged.

The consequences of all the attacks are being investigated. No one was killed or injured.

At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis 01
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis 02
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis 03
At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 