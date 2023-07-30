At night, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Kryvyi Rih district was attacked by Shahedis. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities 4 times with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol region was again under attack from enemy artillery. The aggressor shelled it four times at night. They hit Nikopol, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities.

And the enemy sent two shahids to the Kryvyi Rih area. They were shot down by defenders of the skies from the Pivden PMC," the statement said.

Read more: In morning, occupiers shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, city was partially cut off

It is noted that the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of a private agricultural company, and rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The warehouse was damaged.

The consequences of all the attacks are being investigated. No one was killed or injured.







