In morning, occupants attacked Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region with drones, damaging private houses. PHOTO

This morning, on 30 July, the Nazis launched kamikaze strikes on the village of Tymofiivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, four kamikaze drones struck the village of Tymofiivka in Bohodukhiv district. As a result, several private houses were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the statement said.

