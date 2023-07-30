ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16920 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 366 0
shoot out (8663) Kharkiv region (1051) drones (1188)

In morning, occupants attacked Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region with drones, damaging private houses. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

This morning, on 30 July, the Nazis launched kamikaze strikes on the village of Tymofiivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, four kamikaze drones struck the village of Tymofiivka in Bohodukhiv district. As a result, several private houses were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In morning, occupants attacked Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region with drones, damaging private houses 01
In morning, occupants attacked Tymofiyivka in Kharkiv region with drones, damaging private houses 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 