Soviet coat of arms began to be dismantled from "Motherland" monument. PHOTO

The Soviet coat of arms from the Motherland monument has already been dismantled.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Censor.NET reports.

"Work has begun on dismantling the Soviet coat of arms at the Motherland monument as part of the Trident of the Motherland project.

On Independence Day, 24 August, the monument will officially receive a new symbol - the Ukrainian trident," the statement said.

As reported, in 2022, 85% of 800,000 Ukrainians voted in favour of replacing it with a trident in the Diia app. In July 2023, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Development of Ukraine issued a permit to repair the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv. The design decisions provide for the replacement of the Soviet coat of arms on the shield with the Trident.

The Soviet coat of arms on the Motherland monument is scheduled to be replaced by 24 August 2023.

