In Sumy, debris removal after Russian missile attack was completed, four floors of school were completely destroyed, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

In Sumy, rescuers have completed sorting out the rubble after a missile attack by the Russian occupying forces, four floors of the school were completely destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram.

"Just in the evening, the demolition of the rubble in Sumy at the site of the Russian missile hit was completed. The educational building of the school was completely destroyed: four floors were simply blown away by the rocket. Dormitories, houses, even the buildings of the church and Sunday school were damaged," he wrote.

Russians add arguments to the world every day that only the defeat of Russia and clear guarantees of security for Ukraine can protect life from this terror.

Read more: Russia launched a missile attack on Sumy. An educational institution was damaged - RMA

According to the president, 285 people were involved in the rescue operation and demolition of rubble in Sumy.

"I thank each and every one of you, thank you for your honesty and devotion to Ukraine!" he emphasized.

The President singled out individual rescuers: "I would especially like to mention junior sergeant Andrii Horovy, sergeant Maksym Vlasov, senior ensign Serhii Hordienko, captain Serhii Trofimov, and lieutenant colonel Vitalii Fedorenko. Thank you guys! Every life saved is a loss for Russia, and we must do everything possible so that the terrorist state only loses."

As reported, on Sunday night, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on an educational institution in Sumy. Earlier it was known about one dead and 17 wounded. The number of dead increased to two people, injured - 20, three of them were hospitalized.









