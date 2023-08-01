ENG
Consequences of enemy attacks on Donetsk region: occupiers dropped 6 aerial bombs on New York during day. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupants dropped six aerial bombs on the village of New York and launched S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The bombing in New York destroyed two apartment blocks and 31 private houses, as well as a school. People were not injured due to the timely evacuation.

The enemy fired three S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk, damaging an administrative building and industrial premises.

Two residents, 34 and 38 years old, died as a result of artillery shelling in Zoriane village. A 40-year-old woman was also wounded and a private house was destroyed.

In Vesele village, a farm was hit by an S-300 missile system, but no people were injured.

Read more: In afternoon, Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with cluster munitions

