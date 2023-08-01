Enemy hit hospital in Kherson, doctor was killed and nurse was wounded. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 1 August, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson district.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at 11:10 a.m., the enemy made another attack on civilians in our community! One of the healthcare facilities was hit, killing a young doctor who had been working for only a few days and wounding a nurse, whose life is now being fought for by our medics! My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased doctor!" he said.





According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 1 August, around 11:00, Russian troops once again shelled the center of Kherson.

The doctor sustained multiple shrapnel wounds incompatible with life. A nurse was also injured.

Data on the number of victims is being updated.

The hospital building and vehicles were damaged.

Priority measures are currently being taken to record the crime committed by the army of the aggressor country.



