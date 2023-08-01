Miami police handed over 101 small arms confiscated in USA to Ukraine, - People’s Deputy Zablotskyi. PHOTOS

The first ever transfer of small arms confiscated in the United States took place.

This was reported on Facebook by MP, founder of the Ukrainian Arsenal of Liberty Marian Zablotskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"He promised, he worked hard, but he delivered! The first ever transfer of small arms confiscated in the United States has taken place. 101 units of batch 1 are already in Kyiv. A gift from the Miami police, who were the first to take this step. A wonderful donor donated 148,000 rounds of ammunition to it," he said.

Zablotskyi also promises to organise a press event in the near future with the participation of the mayor of Irpin, representatives of the National Police and the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee, where he will tell "all the details of this adventure in a good way".

