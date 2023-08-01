Rescue workers resumed work in residential buildings destroyed by enemy aerial bombs in Izium. PHOTOS

Kharkiv rescuers have resumed search operations at the ruins of residential buildings in Izium. In particular, they are dismantling the upper floors of two buildings, clearing the surviving premises of construction waste and sifting through it to find any fragments of human bodies.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As you know, since the beginning of March last year, the Russian occupiers have been carrying out a devastating bombardment of the city of Izium. They targeted kindergartens, schools, medical and social institutions, roads, bridges, squares, parks, architectural monuments and residential buildings.



"The attack on two five-storey residential buildings was the most severe in terms of casualties. On the morning of 9 March, the enemy dropped 2 FAB-500 bombs. The explosions caused significant damage to these buildings. Rescuers, together with utility companies and ordinary people, carried out emergency rescue operations for three months.

The bodies of 54 civilians, including children, were found under the rubble. This figure is still not final. There may be several more bodies under the rubble that are still missing," the SES reminded.

See also Censor.NET: Consequences of massive drone attack on Izium. Photo report

It is noted that yesterday, Kharkiv rescuers resumed search operations at these ruins. Currently, 6 units of emergency equipment and 18 rescuers are working, including mountaineers of the State Emergency Service.

"Their task is to dismantle the unstable destroyed structures from the upper floors of the two buildings, clear the surviving premises of construction debris, and carefully sift through it to find any fragments of human bodies," the SES added.

See also: We have to take bone marrow: police tell about difficulties of identifying dead in Izium. Photo report











