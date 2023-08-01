ENG
During day, 2 Russian attack UAVs "Lancet" were destroyed - AC "South". PHOTO

Over the past day, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed two Russian Lancet attack drones in the southern sector.

This was reported by the South Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past day, on 31 July 2023, 2 Lancet attack drones were destroyed in the southern direction by the Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade," the statement said.

