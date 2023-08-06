Former MP Serhiy Slabenko was killed in combat in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTO

On August 4, Serhiy Slabenko, a former deputy of the Volyn Regional Council and MP of the 4th convocation, was killed in action in Zaporizhzhia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Volyn service of news.

"The defender was killed in action in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The body will be brought home tomorrow, August 7. More details about the death of Serhiy Slabenko and the date of burial will be announced later," the statement reads.

Serhiy Slabenko was born on August 28, 1965 in Lutsk.

In June 1982, he graduated from school No. 5, and in July 1983, from Lutsk Technical School No. 1.

From August 1984 to July 1988, he studied at the Kurgan Higher Military and Political Aviation School, majoring in military and political aviation. He was qualified as a teacher of history and social studies.

From September 1992 to July 1993 - International Institute of Market Relations and Entrepreneurship in Kyiv. Specialization - organization of production management, qualification - manager-economist.

From November 1999 to July 2002 - IAPM (Kyiv). Specialization - law, qualification - lawyer.

In September-November 1983, he worked at the Lutsk Container and Coinage Plant, and in November 1983, he was called up for military service in the USSR Armed Forces.

August 1984 - July 1988 - a cadet at the KVVPAU (Kurhan).

From July 1988 to May 1991, he served in the Chernihiv Military Academy as a deputy commander of a communications and radio engineering company. He was discharged due to staff reduction.

From July 1991 to December 1993, he worked as an engineer at the Lutsk City Employment Center.

December 1993 - October 1994 - financial manager at Yunona LLC and at the Volyn branch of Ometa-Inster JSC (Lutsk).

October 1994 - December 1997 - financial manager, head of the software department at the Continuum Company (Lutsk).

From May 1994 to April 2004, he worked in private structures of the city of Lutsk as a director, executive director and general director.

From June 2006 to October 2009, he was Deputy Chairman of the Attestation Chamber of the Volyn Qualification and Disciplinary Bar Commission.

Since June 2010, he has been a member of the Attestation Chamber of the Volyn Qualification and Disciplinary Bar Commission.

Deputy activity

May 2002 - May 2006 - Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Courts, Judiciary and Judicial Reform of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 4th convocation.

Since May 2006, he has been a member of the Volyn Regional Council of the 5th convocation.

In October 2010, he was elected a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council on the list of the "Our Ukraine" party.

He was the head of the "Nasha Ukraina" faction in the Volyn Regional Council, a member of the Standing Committee on Ecology and Rational Use of Natural Resources. He was a member of the Nasha Ukraina political party.

From 2015 to 2020, he was a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council from the Batkivshchyna party. Member of the Standing Committee on the use of jointly owned property of territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities of the region