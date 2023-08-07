At summit in Saudi Arabia, Yermak held a series of bilateral talks on ensuring Ukraine’s defense capabilities. PHOTOS

In Saudi Arabia, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak continued bilateral talks with the heads of delegations who arrived in Jeddah to participate in a meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of Head of State.

The statement reads: "In particular, on August 6, negotiations were held with national security and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of Sweden, South Africa, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, as well as with the Head of the President's Cabinet of the European Commission.

During the meeting with National Security Advisor of the Kingdom of Sweden Henrik Landerholm, the Head of the Presidential Office thanked Sweden for a powerful financial program for the reconstruction of Ukraine, significant military support and called for strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense.

Andriy Yermak praised Stockholm's accession to the Group of Seven Joint Declaration on Security Assurances for Ukraine and expressed hope for the conclusion of a corresponding agreement with Sweden at the bilateral level.

The interlocutors discussed further steps to implement the Ukrainian peace formula and Sweden's readiness to join the implementation of the formula's provisions on radiation and nuclear safety, as well as environmental safety.

At the meeting with the National Security Adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Sidney Mufamadi, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine as a basis for ensuring sustainable and just peace on the European continent.

In particular, Andriy Yermak noted that South Africa could make an effective contribution to the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the return of deported children and food security, including the extension of the grain agreement.

The parties discussed the possibilities of expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and economic sphere, education, humanitarian sphere, as well as preparations for the Ukraine-Africa summit.

During the meeting with National Security Advisor to the King of Bahrain Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the main focus was on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. The Head of the Presidential Office thanked Bahrain for supporting Ukraine in the context of Russia's armed aggression. The parties exchanged views on the participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the post-war restoration of Ukraine, as well as access to promising projects in the investment, agricultural and energy sectors.

Speaking with Jodi Thomas, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, Andriy Yermak thanked the Canadian side for its substantial support in creating a Ukrainian air shield. Given the daily missile attacks by the Russian Federation against port and agricultural infrastructure, he called on Canadian partners to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

The Head of the President's Office thanked Canada for supporting Ukraine in the course of preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. He expressed hope that negotiations with Canada on the conclusion of the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine would be launched in the nearest future in the development of the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven on the support of our country.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issue of Canada's participation in the aviation coalition. Andriy Yermak thanked Canada for its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and expressed hope for a speedy decision by the allies to supply Ukraine with F-16s.

During a meeting with Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy Francesco Taleo, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Italian partners for their comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and called for strengthening the defense capabilities of our country, in particular air defense, to save Ukrainian lives and ensure the security of Ukrainian cities.

The parties coordinated further steps in the context of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and preparation for the upcoming Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak emphasized that consolidation of the world around the implementation of the President's Peace Formula is the only way to end the war and restore a just and sustainable peace.

In a conversation with the Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Denmark Barbara Berthelsen, the Head of the Presidential Office thanked Denmark for its comprehensive assistance in countering Russian aggression.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation on the battlefield, defense support for Ukraine and cooperation on the path to Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU. Andriy Yermak thanked Denmark for joining the Group of Seven Joint Declaration on Security Assurances for Ukraine and expressed hope for the conclusion of a relevant bilateral agreement with the Kingdom.

Special attention was paid to the issue of restoring Ukraine. The Head of the President's Office praised Denmark's leadership in rebuilding Ukraine and its patronage of Mykolaiv region.

The key issue of the meeting with Björn Seibert, Chief of Staff of the President of the European Commission, was to strengthen the EU's comprehensive support for Ukraine, including economic and security support. Andriy Yermak thanked the European Commission and President Ursula von der Leyen for their active role in the adoption of relevant EU decisions.

The parties discussed modalities of strengthening EU sanctions against Russia in order to stop the Kremlin's aggressive policy.

Particular attention was paid to the further progress of Ukraine on the path to EU membership. The Head of the Office of the President informed the interlocutor about the steps Ukraine is taking to ensure full implementation of the European Commission's recommendations in the coming months.

"We expect a positive final assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations within the annual EU enlargement package and a recommendation to invite Ukraine to the accession negotiations immediately after the publication of such an assessment," Andriy Yermak emphasized.

During the meeting with National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yong, the Head of the Presidential Office expressed gratitude for the solidarity with Ukraine, unwavering position and practical support of our country.

The parties discussed further promotion of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace and steps towards the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was paid to the intensification of bilateral cooperation. Andriy Yermak emphasized that Ukraine views the Republic of Korea as an important partner in the reconstruction and restoration of our country.

During the meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Marijan, the Head of the Presidential Administration praised the comprehensive assistance and solidarity of the Czech Republic with Ukraine in countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The parties discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Andriy Yermak emphasized the Czech Republic's accession to the Group of Seven Joint Declaration on Security Assurances for Ukraine and expressed the Ukrainian side's interest in concluding a relevant bilateral agreement.

The interlocutors also discussed the preparations for the second parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform to be held in Prague this fall. Andriy Yermak thanked the Czech Republic for organizing this important international event."

Later, Yermak tweeted: "During the meeting with the National Security Advisor to the Emir of Qatar, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misned, we exchanged views on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the possibility of involving as many countries as possible, including Qatar, in this process."