Number of victims in Poltava as result of gas explosion has increased to three. PHOTO

On 6 August, an explosion in an apartment building in Poltava injured three people.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On 6 August, at 22:15, the Rescue Service 101 received a report that an explosion had occurred in one of the apartments on the 3rd floor of a nine-story building in Poltava, followed by the destruction of structures. The inter-floor slabs between the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors and interior partitions in the apartment where the incident occurred were damaged," the statement said.

As noted, the explosion injured 3 people, 2 of whom were hospitalized. 7 people were rescued, 2 people with disabilities were evacuated and handed over to doctors.

"As of 02:20 a.m. on 7 August, the work to eliminate the consequences of the explosion has been completed.

The work involved 33 rescuers and 8 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service. The cause of the explosion is under investigation," the SES added.



