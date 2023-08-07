Belarus has started military exercises near borders with Lithuania and Poland. PHOTOS

In Belarus, a mechanized brigade is set to begin training today at the Gozky training ground and sites in the Grodno region, which are located near the borders with Poland and Lithuania.

"Today, a command and staff exercise with the 6th Separate Guards Mechanised Brigade begins. The training will take place at the Gozky training ground and in areas in the Grodno region," the statement said.

As noted, the exercises will focus on the management of units during combat operations.

"The experience of a special military operation was actively used during the training, namely:

widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles;

close interaction of tank and motorised infantry units with units of other branches of the armed forces;

During the training and combat operations, the issues of tactical medicine will be practised, including the evacuation of the conditionally wounded," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said.

