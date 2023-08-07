ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15775 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 574 6
grain (361) Mariupol (1073) Petro Andriuschenko (229)

Russians took out another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain from port of occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

порт,маріуполь

On August 6, the Russians took out another batch of Ukrainian grain from the Mariupol port.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"Another batch of stolen grain left the Mariupol port yesterday. Again - Mezhdurechensk. It's not even hiding anymore after identification. So. It left yesterday, today it's already in Rostov-on-Don. Less than a day, but more than a day. Apparently, due to weather conditions - a storm warning," the message reads

The mayor's adviser noted that the Mariupol-Rostov-on-Don sea line operates under the control of the FSS influence group only for the export of grain from the Donetsk region.

"Maybe that's why there are no other carriers. Maybe because of the lack of capacity. It will become clear later," Andriushchenko added.

Read more: Large column of military equipment of Russian Federation passed through Mariupol in direction of Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko

Russians took out another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain from port of occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko 01
Russians took out another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain from port of occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 