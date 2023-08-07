ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15361 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
5 720 18
Security Service of Ukraine (2644) high treason (154) collaboration (131)

Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who "reported" routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The SSU CI detained in Kharkiv a hostile informant who was collecting data on the Defence Forces in the region for Russian special services.

This was reported by the press centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the suspect was an employee of one of the local railway stations. He was tracking the routes of rolling stock with military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy's accomplice also tried to establish the approximate number of heavy weapons that were being transported to the front line in echelons.

In addition, the offender took photos of the consequences of Russian air strikes on the infrastructure of the regional centre. He sent the information in the form of media files to a closed pro-Russian telegram group.

Read on Censor.NET: Head of occupation authorities of Hola Prystan Nedyalkov sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property

During the search, the SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities against our state.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

Read also: SSU: Traitor, who "leaked" information on training of National Guard soldiers to Russia, sentenced to 12 years

Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who reported routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU 01
Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who reported routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU 02
Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who reported routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU 03
Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who reported routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU 04
Railwayman was detained in Kharkiv, who reported routes of echelons with equipment for Armed Forces to occupiers, - SSU 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 