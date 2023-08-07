ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15361 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
1 404 3
war (20387) shoot out (8787) Nikopol (268)

Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Russian invaders are shelling Nikopol with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, hostile attacks have once again ended in tragedy. A 36-year-old man was killed... Another resident of the city was wounded. He is 68 years old. His condition is satisfactory, so he will be treated at home," the statement said.

The shelling damaged private houses, outbuildings, and cars. The gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

Read: Enemy attacks Nikopol and Marhanets community with heavy artillery

Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 01
Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 02
Heavy artillery shelled Nikopol: 36-year-old man was killed, another person was injured 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 