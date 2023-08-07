ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15361 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
8 056 22
Interior Ministry (633) shoot out (8787) victims (599) Pokrovsk (31)

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

As a result of Russian shelling of residential buildings in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), 5 people were killed and 18 were wounded. Among the dead and wounded are rescuers and police officers.

This is stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 01

"As of 21:20, 4 civilians were killed and 3 injured as a result of the first attack.

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 02

The deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region was killed during the repeated shelling. Another 4 rescuers, 8 police officers and 3 civilians were injured. Our heroes were the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling to help people," the Interior Ministry said.

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 03

Watch more: Occupants hit an apartment building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 04

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 05
5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs 06

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 