5 killed and 18 wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of Russian shelling, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS
As a result of Russian shelling of residential buildings in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), 5 people were killed and 18 were wounded. Among the dead and wounded are rescuers and police officers.
This is stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"As of 21:20, 4 civilians were killed and 3 injured as a result of the first attack.
The deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region was killed during the repeated shelling. Another 4 rescuers, 8 police officers and 3 civilians were injured. Our heroes were the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling to help people," the Interior Ministry said.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
