Occupiers intensified shelling of Zaporizhzhia region: 24 settlements came under enemy fire within day. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders conducted 105 attacks on the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports.

"87 artillery attacks took place in Huliaypole, Novodariivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Huliaypilske, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Chervone, Bilohiria, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Piatikhatky, Lobkove, and Plavni. Three rocket attacks took place in Yulivka, air strikes - in Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka, 4 UAV attacks were carried out in Huliaypole and Huliaypilske, and 8 attacks from MLRS took place in Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Malynivka, and Bilohiria," the statement said.

The body of a 53-year-old man was recovered from the rubble of a house in Novodanylivka that was destroyed by an enemy air strike. He was previously reported missing.

An 83-year-old woman was injured as a result of the night shelling of Preobrazhenka and was rushed to a medical facility in the regional center.

