Air Command "Centre" received additional equipment for command post and server room. PHOTO

The Centre Air Command, which provides round-the-clock protection of the state border in the airspace and reliable cover from air strikes, has received new equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a server room was set up in the Centre, which is now successfully operating and is one of the most important elements of defense.

"The Foundation for Good and Love, together with the Atom educational platform, took part in the completion of the server room and command post.

We purchased materials, tools and other necessary equipment for high-quality defense.

Read more: In Tauria direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine entered first line of defense of occupiers - "Tauria" troop group

Since the beginning of 2014, the ICF "Foundation of Goodness and Love" has been supporting the Ukrainian military, their units and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Foundation has donated a mobile hospital to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, which has saved more than 1,000 civilians and soldiers, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine received special demining suits worth more than $400,000 from the Foundation.

The Foundation regularly sends food and necessary special equipment to the military at the frontline.