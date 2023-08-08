We are making all necessary operational decisions, - Syrskyi on situation in Kupiansk sector. PHOTO

Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the situation in the Kupiansk sector with the commanders.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Telegram of Syrskyi.

He noted: "We work with commanders in the combat zone in the Kupyansk sector.

Together we make all the necessary operational decisions.

The role of commanders in the defense of the state is, without exaggeration, significant.

They can make decisions that are fully consistent with the situation on the ground.

Not only the success of the operation, but also the lives of our soldiers depend on their resilience and actions.

I am grateful to the combat commanders for their courage and heroism in performing combat missions!"

