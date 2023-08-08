Olenegorsky Gornyak, damaged by a Ukrainian drone, is towed to a dock in Novorossiysk. PHOTO

The Russian large amphibious assault ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack, was towed from its berth to a dock in Novorossiysk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to new satellite imagery from Planet.com, taken on 7 August, the Russian warship damaged by the drone strike on 4 August is visible in Novorossiysk harbour, accompanied by two tugs. Previously, it had been at berth 8.

Analysts from the InformNapalm volunteer community suggested, based on tugboat tracking, that Olenegorskiy Gornyak was moved to a floating dock in another part of the port.

If this dock is suitable for the repair of the Olenegorskiy Gornyak (according to one version, a dry dock is needed, which is not available in Novorossiysk), the ship will most likely take a long time to repair. For example, the Yamal large amphibious assault ship, which was damaged in late 2017 after a collision with a foreign vessel in the Aegean Sea, was repaired only in March 2023.

To recap, explosions were heard in Novorossiysk on the night of 4 August. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack the naval base. Later, it became known that surface drones had hit the Russian large amphibious assault ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak in the bay of Novorossiysk. It was also noted that this was a joint operation between the SBU and the Navy. A week earlier, on 29 July, CNN aired a story about Ukrainian aquadrones.