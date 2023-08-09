18-year-old resident of Bakhmut passed geodata on location of Armed Forces to special services of Russian Federation: she was sentenced to 9 years in prison, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

In May and June 2022, an 18-year-old girl provided the FSB agent with geolocation data on the location of the AFU units in Bakhmut and its environs.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Under the public prosecution of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Druzhkovka City Court sentenced a resident of Bakhmut for unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law (part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

As noted, an officer of the occupiers' security agency approached the Ukrainian citizen and said that he was collecting data on the locations of the Ukrainian military so that the Russian army could strike at these facilities at night.

Read also on Censor.NET: SSU detains traitor who swore "allegiance to Russia" and tortured patriots during Kherson occupation. Photo report

Out of ideological convictions and a desire for profit, she agreed to cooperate and passed military information to the Kremlin agent 14 times.

According to the prosecutor's office, the girl marked industrial facilities, a water reservoir and educational institutions on screenshots from Google Maps. For her services, the informant received a "reward" of UAH 960 on her bank card.

Read also: Head of Holosiivsky military enlistment office, who smuggled conscripts across border for money, exposed. PHOTO.