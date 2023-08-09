ENG
Ruscists shelled Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region, private house caught fire, no casualties. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The shelling caused a fire. A private residential building caught fire.

The area of the fire was 150 square metres. Under the constant threat of repeated shelling, firefighters extinguished the fire," the statement said.

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

