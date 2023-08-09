Border guards landed enemy kamikaze drone with explosives that was approaching their positions near Avdiivka. PHOTOS

Near Avdiivka, border guards intercepted and landed an enemy kamikaze drone that was carrying explosives and approaching their positions.

This was reported by the State Border Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The UAV was carrying explosives: the border guards discovered an enemy kamikaze drone approaching their positions near Avdiivka. The "bird" was intercepted and landed with an anti-drone gun. The explosives specialists then neutralized the drone," the message reads.

