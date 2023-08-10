Day in Donetsk region: 23 shelling of Vuhledar, single shelling of Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka, strikes on Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Lyman districts, 3 people were killed. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders did not stop shelling the settlements of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

Russians shelled Bohoiavlenka three times and Vuhledar 23 times with artillery over the last day. One person was wounded in Kurakhivka. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka was registered.

In the Horlivka direction, 1 person died, 2 houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In Mykolaivka of the Kostiantynivka district, 1 person was wounded. In the Toretsk district, shelling burnt-out dry grass on a 4-hectare field.

Also, 2 people died in Zarichne of the Lyman district. A house in Zvanivka and a house in Siversk were damaged.

In just 24 hours, the number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region increased by 3 killed and 10 wounded.

