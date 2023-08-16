ENG
drone (758) Odesa region (426) drones (1206)

In Odesa region, enemy destroyed hangars with grain. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with several waves of attack drones.

This was reported by OK "Pivden", Censor.NET informs with reference to the Telegram channel of the Odesa City Council.

"At first, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region, where the air defence forces did an excellent job - all drones were destroyed. Later, they attacked the south of Odesa region in two powerful waves.
Air defence forces destroyed 13 Shahed-136 drones," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy hit the territory of one of the ports, destroying hangars with grain and agricultural machinery. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In Odesa region, enemy destroyed hangars with grain 01
In Odesa region, enemy destroyed hangars with grain 02
In Odesa region, enemy destroyed hangars with grain 03
In Odesa region, enemy destroyed hangars with grain 04

