News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
shoot out (8708) Kharkiv region (1059) Vovchansk (25)

Kharkiv region: drone strikes in Izyum district, shelling of Vovchansk. PHOTO

Over the past day, the enemy massively fired at settlements in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izyum and Kupiansk districts of the region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, the enemy attacked Pisky-Radkivski village in Izium district with Shahed drones. The warehouses of an abandoned agricultural enterprise were damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.

The shelling of Vovchansk damaged several private houses and outbuildings. In Petropavlivka village of Kupyansk district, 3 houses were damaged by shelling and fires broke out.

Kharkiv region: drone strikes in Izyum district, shelling of Vovchansk 01
Kharkiv region: drone strikes in Izyum district, shelling of Vovchansk 02
Kharkiv region: drone strikes in Izyum district, shelling of Vovchansk 03

