During day, Russians killed 4 people, another 7 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to shell the territory of Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the OVA Pavlo Kirilenko, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Volnovakha sector, a commercial building in Bohoyavlivka was damaged as a result of shelling, Maksymivka and Vuhledar were also under fire.

"In the Donetsk sector, Russians shelled two streets of Avdiivka with tanks in the morning. In Kurakhivka community, an agricultural enterprise was shelled from Uragan.

In the Horlivka sector, 2 people were wounded in the Toretsk community in Pivnichne, 5 houses and an administrative building were damaged; a house was damaged in Druzhba. The enemy fired 4 volleys of Smerch systems at Kostyantynivka, damaging 9 houses, a gas pipeline and 2 power lines. In Chasovoyarsk community, 4 houses were damaged. Several houses were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaiv community," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk sector, 1 person died and 3 were injured in Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In the Liman community, 1 person died in Yampil and 1 was injured in Torske.

In just 24 hours, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region and wounded 7 others.

Also read: Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Urozhayne, - Ministry of Defence

