Talked about plans of AFU, - Zaluzhnyi held extended meeting with American and British allies. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held an extended meeting with American and British partners.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Zaluzhnyi on Telegram.

The statement reads: "Yesterday, an important meeting with American and British partners took place in an expanded format. Together with the Chief of the General Staff General Shaptala, Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Zabrodsky, Navy Commander Admiral Neizhpapa, First Deputy Minister of Defence General Pavliuk, and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine General Budanov, held constructive talks with Supreme Allied Commander Europe and U.S. Allied Commander Europe General Cavoli, Chief of the UK Defence Staff Admiral Radakin and representatives of partner delegations.

Cooperation in the military sphere was a key topic of discussion. I spoke about the situation at the frontline, and the course of our offensive and defensive operations. I shared the plans of the Armed Forces for the near future and in the longer term. We discussed the possible actions of the enemy.

See more: Zaluzhny met with Chief of British Defense Staff, Admiral Radakin: They discussed urgent needs of Ukrainian army. PHOTO

We also focused on the needs of military units: ammunition, weapons, air defense equipment, electronic warfare, remote demining devices - these are the things that are needed.

Another extremely important issue is drones. Countering enemy drones and building up our own capabilities. We agreed with our partners to focus our work in this area. We also discussed the possibility of strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure from enemy air attacks. He expressed gratitude to the American and British partners for their support and assistance in the fight against the Russian aggressor. Together we will win!"

Read more: Budanov said that his words about sources of Defense Intelligence in Kremlin are element of information warfare













