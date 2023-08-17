Ukrainian rescuers in Slovenia changed direction of channel on one of washed-out rivers, - SES. PHOTOS

Today, Ukrainian rescuers have changed the direction of the riverbed in one of the eroded sections of the Savinja River in Slovenia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the State Emergency Service.

The report states: "This was the main task at one of the locations. The works were carried out to strengthen the opposite bank from further landslide and erosion and thus prevent the destruction of residential buildings.

For this purpose, rescuers and equipment worked continuously for 5 days and moved about 4 thousand cubic metres of stone and silt using excavators.

In total, since the start of the work, the SES specialists have cleared 870 metres of the riverbed, constructed more than 200 metres of the dam and reinforced about 500 metres of the bank.

We also assisted local residents in dismantling a house and three wooden structures destroyed by the flood."

