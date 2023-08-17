ENG
Chief of General Staff of Slovakia, General Zmeko, visited Tauria direction. PHOTO

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko, paid a visit to the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Joint Press Centre of the Tauria Defense Forces.

"During the meeting with the defenders of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the Ukrainian side thanked Slovakia for the material and technical assistance provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

In particular, the effectiveness of the combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic was noted.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to their Slovak colleagues for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," the press center added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zaluzhny discusses counter-offensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine with Chief of Slovak Army Zmeko.

