AFU liquidated Major and Chief of Staff of Marines of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Pavlov. ФОТО

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the AFU liquidated the chief of staff of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, the deputy commander of the material support battalion, Yuriy Pavlov.

As Censor.NET reports, the so-called "governor" of temporarily occupied Sevastopol Mykhail Razvozhaev confirmed the information. Colonel Anatolii Shtefan of the AFU also reported on the liquidation of Pavlov.

As Razvozhaev notes, Pavlov was buried on August 17. He was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Pavlov is a native of Ukraine. He was born in Novoivanivka, Luhansk region. In 2009, he moved to Sevastopol, where he served in the 810th Marine Brigade. Took part in the special operation of the Russians in Syria.

The occupiers appointed Pavlov as chief of staff in 2022.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 256,510 people (+460 per day), 316 helicopters, 4,332 tanks, 5,193 artillery systems, 8,410 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS