Consequences of enemy attack by guided aerial bombs on Komyshuvaha: educational institution was destroyed, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy insidiously attacked Komyshuvaha, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two strikes with guided aerial bombs hit a residential area.

"A local educational institution was destroyed. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby residential buildings: the facades were shattered and windows were smashed," the statement said.

Experts are currently recording the consequences of the destruction and helping to eliminate them.

Also read: Enemy shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia overnight.















Fortunately, local residents were not injured.