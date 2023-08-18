Explosion rang out at meeting of leaders of occupation police in Enerhodar, - intelligence. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 18 August, a meeting of the heads of the city’s ’police’ was scheduled in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. At approximately 09.23, a powerful explosion occurred in the office of the police chief.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "As a result of this explosion, the following sustained numerous injuries: the head of the city department, Colonel Pavel Chesanov (Chuvash Republic), his deputy for operational work, the head of the investigation department, the head of the duty unit and the heads of a number of units. Immediately after the explosion, they were rushed to a local hospital.

After a quick examination of the wounded, three ambulances were urgently called from occupied Melitopol. From there, evacuation by military helicopters to the territory of the Russian Federation is planned.

The building, in addition to housing the 'police' department, was used as a residence for the occupiers' personnel. As a result of the explosion, the building sustained significant damage, and the fire spread to the 3-5 floors.

The area of the incident is currently blocked off. The ability of civilians to move around the city is significantly limited. The Internet is completely shut down in the city".