Investigative Committee of Russian Federation officially confirmed death of Prigozhin. PHOTO

Russia’s Investigative Committee has officially confirmed the death of the head of the Wagner PMC, Evgeniy Prigozhin, as a result of the crash of his plane in Tver Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

"According to the results of the examinations, the identities of all 10 people who died in the plane crash in the Tver region have been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Johnson: Whatever happened to Prigozhin's plane, his alleged death could not have happened without Putin's order

As a reminder, on 23 August 2023, a passenger plane crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. It was carrying the leader of the Wagner PMC, terrorist Prigozhin.

Together with Prigozhin, one of the Wagner leaders , Dmitry Utkin, was on board the plane.

