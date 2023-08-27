ENG
Workshop with Russian equipment is on fire in Berdiansk, - Fedorov. PHOTO

In occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a fire at an enterprise where Russians had brought their military equipment the day before.

This was announced by the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the fire occurred on the territory of one of the enterprises.

"The locals did not hear the sounds of explosions, but the day before they saw something: how the racists were bringing their military equipment into the seized workshops," Fedorov wrote.

