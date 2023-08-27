ENG
Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region, 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

The day before, Russians fired missiles at the Kramatorsk community and damaged the main gas pipeline.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Pavel Kirilenko, Censor.NET reports.

Vuhledar suffered 2 air strikes and 31 artillery shelling over the last day. A house and a shop were damaged in Epiphany, Prechistivka and Maksymivka are under fire. In Komarska community, the village of Shevchenko was shelled. In Velykonovosilkovka community, 1 person was wounded in Shakhtarske.

One person was injured as a result of shelling in Avdiivka. In the Kurakhivka community, 4 houses were damaged in Horishne, and in the Novohrodivka community, 2 houses were damaged in Halytsynivka.

In Kostiantynivska community, 2 houses in Bilokuzmynivka were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

Also, 10 houses were damaged in Yampil of the Lyman community, and 2 more in Siversk.

