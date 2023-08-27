Military personnel from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have arrived in Belarus for training. PHOTO

Military personnel from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrived in Belarus to take part in the CSTO’s Combat Brotherhood 2023 exercise.

This was reported by the monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun", Censor.NET reports.

The CSTO exercise is scheduled to take place in Belarus from 1 to 6 September.

The military contingent of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrived in Belarus aboard an Il-76MD of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RA-78850). The aircraft landed at the Baranovichi airfield on 27 August at 13:30.

