Today, border guards shot down 2 kamikaze drones, which Russian Federation used to attack civil infrastructure of Danube. PHOTOS

Of the 22 kamikaze drones shot down over Ukraine today, 2 were destroyed by border guards.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Mobile firing groups of the Izmail border guard detachment shot down two Shahed-136 drones that Russians sent at civilian infrastructure in the Danube last night. The effective work of the border guards has made a good contribution to the total number of eliminated Shahed killers last night," the statement said.

