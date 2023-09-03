Child died in road accident in Rivne region, 8 more people were injured, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 September, an accident occurred in the village of Malushka, Rivne region, in which a child died.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The incident happened today at 14:00 in the village of Malushka, Rivne region. Two cars collided.



As a result, one child died and 8 people, including three children, were injured. The victims were hospitalised.



Eight rescuers and two units of the State Emergency Service were involved in unblocking the body of the deceased child," the statement said.

