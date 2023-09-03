One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 September, Russians shelled Pivnichne village in Toretsk and Tikhonivka village in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 3 September 2023, Pivnichne village of Toretsk and Tykhonivka village of Kramatorsk district came under hostile fire from the occupiers. As a result of devastating shelling, probably from artillery, a private house where an elderly couple lived was destroyed - the 84-year-old owner died under the rubble, and his 85-year-old wife was hospitalised with injuries.



Four other civilians sustained shrapnel wounds and fractures - three men aged 19, 41, 45 and a 61-year-old woman. The victims were taken to medical institutions," the statement said.

