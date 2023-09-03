ENG
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 568 2
shoot out (8787) Donetsk region (1906)

One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Today, on 3 September, Russians shelled Pivnichne village in Toretsk and Tikhonivka village in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 3 September 2023, Pivnichne village of Toretsk and Tykhonivka village of Kramatorsk district came under hostile fire from the occupiers. As a result of devastating shelling, probably from artillery, a private house where an elderly couple lived was destroyed - the 84-year-old owner died under the rubble, and his 85-year-old wife was hospitalised with injuries.

Four other civilians sustained shrapnel wounds and fractures - three men aged 19, 41, 45 and a 61-year-old woman. The victims were taken to medical institutions," the statement said.

One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 01
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 02
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 03
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 04
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 05
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 06
One dead and five wounded: Russian military shelled north of Donetsk region 07

