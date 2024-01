Activists of the Yellow Ribbon held a rally and hung ribbons on barbed wire and "dragon’s teeth" near the occupied Dzhankoy.

The activists reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Even in the reserve positions, the racists will not be at ease," the movement participants said.

