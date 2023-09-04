15 years in prison threatens militant who fought against Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region, - SSU. PHOTO

The SBU collected evidence of guilt against another traitor who joined the Russian occupation groups and fought against the Defence Forces on the southern and eastern fronts.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



Officers of the SSU military counterintelligence, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a man during a counter-offensive operation by Ukrainian defenders to liberate the village of Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.



The detainee was a resident of the temporarily occupied Makiivka, who joined the ranks of the 113th Rifle Regiment of the Mobilisation Reserve of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. There, he received camouflaged uniforms, automatic weapons, and ammunition.



After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the traitor took an active part in hostilities against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Davydiv Brid, Sadok, and Bilohirka in the Kherson region. He was also involved in the engineering and fortification of the Russian occupiers' firing positions near Nova Kakhovka.

"It has been established that on 24 January this year, the offender's unit was reorganised into the 116th Separate Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.



As part of a new group of enemy troops, the militant was redeployed to the Donetsk region to deter counter-offensive actions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Urozhayne," the SBU said.



SBU investigators have served the militant a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). The criminal is in custody. He faces up to 15 years of imprisonment by the Security Service.