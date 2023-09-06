Rescuers carry bodies of those killed by enemy strike through market in Kostiantynivka. Debris analysis is ongoing. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia shells a market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. The attack killed 16 people and injured 28.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klimenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Forty-four people were injured: 16 were killed and 28 injured. A rescuer is among the victims. The State Emergency Service and the police are conducting a search and rescue operation. The rubble is being cleared. Police paramedics and doctors are providing medical assistance to the injured," he said.

Klymenko also said that the firefighters quickly extinguished the 300 square meter fire. About 30 trade pavilions were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers fired S-300 missiles at the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Preliminary information about 16 people were killed. Street surveillance cameras recorded the moment a Russian S-300 missile hit the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.