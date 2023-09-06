ENG
Blinken met with representatives of public organizations in Kyiv. PHOTO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with representatives of civil society organisations in Kyiv.

"Civil society organizations are an important and dynamic part of any democracy. We are pleased that these organizations are well represented in Ukraine and hear about their commitment to Ukraine's future as a free and prosperous member of the Euro-Atlantic community," Blinken wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

As reported, on Wednesday 6 September, Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital for a visit.

Blinken met with representatives of public organizations in Kyiv 01

