10 people died due to bad weather in Ukraine, 23 more were injured, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTO

The weather in Ukraine has left 10 people dead and 23 others, including two children, injured. Eight roads remain closed, most of them in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, who released operational information on the elimination of the consequences of the bad weather as of 08:30 on Tuesday, 28 November.

As a result of severe weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. 23 people were injured, including 2 children.

In Odesa region, SSES units were called to help 254 times. 849 vehicles were towed away, including 24 buses and 17 emergency vehicles.

We provided assistance to 2,498 people, including 162 children. 5 people died and 15 others were injured due to the bad weather.

Reverse traffic has been introduced on sections of the M-05 and M-15 roads.

In Mykolaiv region, rescuers responded to calls 66 times and towed 144 vehicles. Traffic remains difficult on some road sections.

Two people were killed and two others injured in Mykolaiv region.

Eight roads in Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions remain closed to traffic.

411 settlements in 11 regions are without electricity.

A total of 1,530 vehicles have been towed out of the snowdrifts. The state and regional levels have set up emergency response centres to deal with the consequences of the weather, Klymenko added.





