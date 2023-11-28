"Luhansk wants home": "Yellow Ribbon" activists continue resistance in the occupied city. PHOTOS

Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement continue to resist the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

During the week, 13 people from the Luhansk region joined the resistance.

"The occupied but unconquered residents of Luhansk continue to resist. They once again make it clear to the racists that de-occupation is inevitable and their stay here is very temporary," the statement said.

