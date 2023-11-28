ENG
Luhansk (240) occupation (1569)

"Luhansk wants home": "Yellow Ribbon" activists continue resistance in the occupied city. PHOTOS

Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement continue to resist the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

The activists reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

During the week, 13 people from the Luhansk region joined the resistance.

"The occupied but unconquered residents of Luhansk continue to resist. They once again make it clear to the racists that de-occupation is inevitable and their stay here is very temporary," the statement said.

Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 01
Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 02
Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 03
Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 04
Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 05
Luhansk wants home: Yellow Ribbon activists continue resistance in the occupied city 06

