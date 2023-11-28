Occupiers attacked company in Toretsk, four women were wounded. PHOTO

The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region. On November 28, the Russians conducted an air strike on the territory of a company in Toretsk. Four employees were injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On November 28, 2023, at 10:50 a.m., the Russian military launched another air strike on the city of Toretsk. This time they hit the territory of the enterprise.

During the shelling, four workers who were in one of the workshops were injured. The victims, aged 35, 43, 52 and 54, were taken to the hospital," the statement said.

It is also noted that the explosion damaged industrial buildings.

